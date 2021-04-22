Gavin Newsom Declares Drought Emergency In Two California Counties

By

Gov. Gavin Newsom officially declared a drought emergency Wednesday in one of the driest regions of California, the Russian River watershed in Northern California.

While the governor stopped short of declaring a statewide drought, the move makes various forms of drought assistance available for Sonoma and Mendocino counties and could allow the state to take swifter action on curtailing farmers and others from pulling water from the river.

Newsom said his order won’t bring the imposition of water-conservation mandates, however.

The Democratic governor issued the declaration during a visit to Lake Mendocino in Ukiah, where he stood in a cracked, dry lake bed that vividly demonstrated the impact of the drought. …

