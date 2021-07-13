Gavin Newsom Loses Court Fight To Be Listed As A Democrat On Recall Ballot

By

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom will not have his party affiliation next to his name when voters receive their recall ballots in a few weeks, a Sacramento Superior Court judge ruled on Monday.

Superior Court Judge James P. Arguelles said in his ruling that the secretary of state’s office does not have a responsibility to repair a mistake made by Newsom’s attorneys.

Arguelles further wrote that a 2019 state law regarding elections does not compel candidates to identify party affiliation.

“It is clear from both the text and the legislative history that SB 151 does not consider information about an elected officer’s party affiliation so vital voters that it must be included on the ballot,” Arguelles wrote. …

