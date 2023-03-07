Gavin Newsom Returns to California After Leaving During Blizzard Crisis

By

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) returned to the state on Sunday after leaving the state Thursday for unspecified reasons and for an unknown destination, as thousands of residents remained trapped by snow.

As Breitbart News and others reported, Newsom left as mountain communities in San Bernardino County and elsewhere remained stranded, with many residents desperate for food, medicine, and fuel and supplies ran low.

The governor had belatedly declared a state of emergency for 13 counties on Wednesday — a week after the blizzards began to sweep the state, dumping snow on the Sierra Nevada and mountains in Southern California.

And then, bizarrely, he left the state — returning only at midday on Sunday, according to his office.

“Governor Gavin Newsom has returned to the state,” his office said in an eight-word press statement.

Meanwhile, residents continued to suffer, as promised National Guard troops never arrived in some towns. The San Bernardino Sun reported on Saturday evening that fear was spreading throughout the mountains:

Milika’a has breast cancer and was only two weeks into treatment when the blizzard hit her Running Springs home. While Milika’a is due for treatment Thursday, like many others in the San Bernardino Mountains, she’s snowed in and unable to leave except on foot.

