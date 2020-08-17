George Washington statue near L.A.’s City Hall vandalized

By

Seven individuals were arrested Thursday night in the vandalism of a statue of George Washington in downtown’s Grand Park, Los Angeles police said.

No further details of the arrests were available, police said. Footage from KCAL-TV Channel 9 shows the statue toppled, with red paint smeared on its hands and face and the anarchy symbol tagged on the base.

The incident followed a small protest at the park across from City Hall on Hill Street between Temple and 1st streets, according to media reports.

Protests over landmarks and spaces dedicated to public figures with troubling histories have emerged in recent months following the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him at the neck with his knee for more than eight minutes. …

