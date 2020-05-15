GOP flex organizational muscle to win two special elections

By

“Republicans put their massive war chest and newly all-digital operation to the test ahead of Tuesday’s special elections.



“The GOP, along state parties, launched an all-out effort and came out on top by winning two congressional seats and providing what they see as a boost for the party and President Donald Trump’s campaign as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the road to November.



“Former Navy pilot Mike Garcia captured Democrat Katie Hill’s California seat while Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany handily won in Wisconsin on Tuesday, giving two Trump-backed candidates wins as polling shows support for the president waning amid the coronavirus.

…

“The party, which has over $255 million in the bank along with the Trump campaign, invested over $2 million combined in both races in Wisconsin and California.

“Republicans flexed their campaign muscle and bombarded voters with hundreds of thousands of mailers, ramped up phone banking efforts and made millions of calls to voters across the states, and held nearly 200 virtual meetings and trainings across the two states ahead of the elections, according to a senior Republican official. …

