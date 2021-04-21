GOP Lawsuit Over Newsom’s COVID Powers Faces Tough Questions From California Judges

By

Republican lawmakers faced tough questions from appeals court judges on Tuesday in a case where they argue Gov. Gavin Newsom overstepped his executive power when issuing orders related to the pandemic.

Newsom’s attorneys are seeking to have the Third District Court of Appeal overturn a lower court’s ruling that found the governor misused his emergency authority with an executive order related to mail-in elections during the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Assemblymen Kevin Kiley and James Gallagher, who filed the lawsuit, sparred with appeals court judges or talked over them during a contentious oral argument.

At one point, Judge Ronald B. Robie told Kiley that if he isn’t satisfied with the way the governor is acting under the COVID-19 state of emergency, the lawmakers should act to end it. …

