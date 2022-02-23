GOP Makes Gains Among Hispanic Voters Since 2020 Election: Poll

By

The Republican Party has made massive gains among Hispanic voters since the 2020 presidential election, cutting the Democratic advantage by nearly 20 percent, according to a new survey.

Democrats only hold an advantage over Republicans with Hispanic voters at 44 percent to 37 percent, according to the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Battleground Survey Project released Friday.

The margin has significantly narrowed since the 2000 exit polls, which showed that Hispanic voters were 63 percent Democratic and 36 percent Republican, researchers said.

“Hispanic movement toward Republicans is real. Republicans are winning on the issues that matter most to Hispanic voters and are well-positioned to capitalize on Democrats’ extremely unpopular policies,” the NRCC said in a memo outlining the survey.

“But this isn’t a done deal. Republican candidates need to continue fighting to win over Hispanic voters with a message focused on the economy and why Republicans are best positioned to protect the American Dream so many Hispanics came to this country to achieve.”

When pressed on specific issues, the survey found, Hispanic voters in battleground districts are “extremely” or “very concerned” about inflation (78 percent), cost of food and groceries (74 percent) and gas prices (70 percent).

Seventy-four percent of respondents agreed that parents should have a say in what is taught at their children’s schools — a key Republican talking point in recent years — while 22 percent disagreed.

Click here to read the full article at the NYPost