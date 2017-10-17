GOP Tax Reform Boosts Wages According to Boston University Researchers

TAX REFORM UPDATE!!
Researchers at Boston University Agree!
In a study published this morning analyzing the economic and revenue impacts of the Republican “Unified Framework” Tax Plan, researchers found:
- The new Republican tax plan raises GDP by between 3 and 5 percent and real wages by between 4 and 7 percent.
- This translates into roughly $3,500 annually, on average, per working American household.
- The source of the increase in U.S. output and real wages is the UF plan’s reduction in the U.S. marginal effective corporate tax rate from 34.6 percent to 18.6 percent.
- According to their model, the U.S. corporate income tax represents a hidden tax on U.S. workers.
Corporate Tax Reform and Wages: Theory and Evidence
New analysis from the Council of Economic Advisers proves:
- Reducing the statutory federal corporate tax rate from 35 to 20 percent would increase the average household income in the United States by, very conservatively, $4,000 annually.
- The increases recur each year, and the estimated total value of corporate tax reform for the average U.S. household is therefore substantially higher than $4,000 à The most optimistic estimates from literature show wages could boost more than $9,000 for the average household.
- A 15 percent corporate rate cut could increase average household incomes from $83,143 in 2016 to between $87,520 and $92,222.
- Median household income — meaning earnings for more of a typical household — would rise from $59,039 to between $62,147 and $65,486.
- Literature finds countries with low corporate tax rates have seen higher wage gains than countries with high corporate tax rates.
