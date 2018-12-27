Gov. Brown Grants Clemency to 95 Convicted Murderers

By

A decision by Gov. Jerry Brown to commute the sentence of a man convicted in a 1979 Ventura County robbery-murder was done over the objections of District Attorney Gregory Totten and the victim’s family.

Jahn Vann was sentenced on Feb. 25, 1980, to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the killing of Daniel Nack, officials said.

On Monday, Brown granted Vann’s request to reduce his sentence to 40 years to life with the possibility for parole, Totten’s office said Wednesday.

Vann’s was one of 131 commutations and 143 pardons the governor granted on Christmas Eve, according to Brown’s office. Totten’s office said 95 convicted murderers’ sentences were reduced Dec. 24. …

