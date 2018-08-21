Gov. Brown Sets Record of 1,018 Pardons in 8 Years

By

California Gov. Jerry Brown used his executive powers to issue 36 gubernatorial pardons on Friday, to hit a record of 1,018 pardons in eight years in office.

Although 22 of those were for murder and 13 for attempted murder or manslaughter, Brown said each of the pardons he provided went to individuals that had had “demonstrated exemplary behavior” and lived “productive and law-abiding lives” following their convictions and time served in prison, according to the Fresno Bee.

CalMatters reported that by Brown’s sixth year as governor in 2016, he had already forgiven 850 felons, more than California governors combined in the prior three decades. Combined with the 132 in 2017 and 36 so far this year, Brown has already issued 1,018 pardons. The governor is also expected to add to the total before leaving office, with his tradition of granting executive clemencies on Christmas Eve.

At least there of the governor’s August pardons were for legal Cambodian refugees facing deportation for committing violent felonies. The Democrat governor moved in December to grant pardons to two other Cambodian men picked up in October immigration sweeps in Modesto and Davis, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The pardons have been described as acts of mercy to frustrate the Trump administration’s efforts to detain and deport immigrants with felony convictions that by law can result in the loss of legal residency status. …

