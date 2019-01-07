Gov. Brown To Newsom: ‘Don’t Screw It Up’

By

Depending on how you interpreted Gavin Newsom’s campaign slogan “Courage For a Change,” he either has more courage than Jerry Brown — his campaign says that’s not what they meant — or that Newsom has the courage needed to bring about big changes.

For a man who often struggled to win Brown’s praise or even his attention, it’s an attempt to promise fresh ideas and perhaps a willingness to embrace issues the outgoing governor left for others, such as single-payer health care.

Either way, Newsom could be challenged by a possible economic downturn and a newly emboldened California Legislature with massive majorities in both houses.

“If you’re looking for timidity, I’m not your person,” Newsom said before the election. “If you’re looking for someone to be bold and courageous, lean into issues, change the order of things, I’m committing myself to that cause as the next governor.”

Newsom takes office Monday, bringing to the state capital a very different style and set of priorities. Journalists often referred to Gov. Jerry Brown as “the adult in the room” when he huddled with legislators to close their differences. It was not a label legislators much cared for. …

