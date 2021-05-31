Gov. Newsom Announces $116.5 Million ‘Vax-A-Million’ program Incentive Program

By

Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a $116.5 million COVID-19 “Vax-a-Million” vaccination incentive plan on Thursday, aiming to boost the number of vaccinated Californians and potentially reward those who have already been vaccinated.

According to the plan, $100 million will go towards $50 gift cards for Kroger’s, Albertson’s, or as a generic Bank of America card. 2 million of the cards will be issued to the next 2 million Californians ages 12 and up who vaccinate based on a first come, first serve basis following the final dose of the selected type of vaccine.

For vaccinated Californians, they will be automatically entered into a series of lottery drawings through the middle of June. On June 4th and June 11th, drawings will be held to give 15 people $50,000 each for a total of 30 people. The remaining $15 million will then go to a large drawing on June 15th for large $1.5 million prizes for 10 already vaccinated Californians.

All winners will remain confidential according to the Governor.

CA is launching a $116.5 MILLION GIVEAWAY for vaccinated Californians!



$15 MILLION in cash prizes for 10 winners selected 6/15



$50k for winners on 6/4 & 6/11



Already vaccinated? You’re entered.



Not vaccinated? Next 2 million that get fully vaccinated can ALSO get a $50 card. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 27, 2021

Governor Newsom spearheaded the incentive program to raise the number of vaccinations in California, as daily vaccination figures have been falling in recent weeks.

“This last week, those first doses are way down,” said the Governor at a press conference on Thursday. “My goal is north of 70% of all eligible Californians by June 15th. We estimate that 12 million eligible Californians have not yet received a single dose of the vaccine.”

According to the California Department of Public Health, as of Thursday over 17 million people in California are now fully vaccinated, with another 4.3 million partially vaccinated. In total, this amounts to over half of California’s population. As Newsom’s goal of 70% is only a matter of weeks away, state officials hope that the incentive program will greatly increase the number of vaccinations in the next three weeks.

“Some Californians weren’t ready to get their COVID-19 vaccine on Day One, and that’s OK,” said California Department of Public Health Director Tomas Aragon on Thursday. “This program is designed to encourage those who need extra support to get vaccinated and help keep California safe.”

“This will reinforce the value of vaccination for all Californians, especially those in communities hit hardest by the pandemic,” added Newsom. …

Click here to read the full article from the California Globe.