Gov. Newsom Announces More Incentive Programs To Help Reach 70% Total Vaccination Figure

By

Governor Gavin Newsom announced at a press conference at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Wednesday that the next 50,000 Californians to be vaccinated at participating clinics would be receiving a free Six Flags ticket.

For several weeks, the Governor has ramped up efforts to vaccinate younger people and minority communities, both groups have have seen lower vaccination figures in the state. In late May, Newsom began the $116.5 million ‘Vax-A-Million’ program. While millions were reserved for the ‘Vax for the Win’ lotteries, culminating in 10 Californians winning $1.5 million on Tuesday, $100 million was reserved to give the next 2 million Californians ages 12 and up $50 gift cards. Earlier this week, free food offers from both Taco Bell and Chipotle for showing your vaccination card, as well as discounts from many professional sports team stores, were also announced by the Governor, as were promises to pay some missed utility bills during the pandemic.

“Anybody that’s impacted by this pandemic that can’t pay their rent and can’t afford their water bill, or their utility bill, California will pay those bills, 100%,” noted Newsom earlier this week. “Going back to April of last year and going forward to September of this year. I need to say that because no one believes it.”

The Governor’s announcement on Wednesday only continued the trend of youth and minority focused vaccination efforts.

“Four and a half million dollars in free tickets. Seemingly the staff here is enthusiastic about this but not the press. The press needs to be enthusiastic about this as well,” said Newsom on Wednesday at the Valencia theme park. “50,000 free tickets at 65 locations. You get a single dose of vaccine at one of these 65 locations in 13 different counties. You will get a free ticket. You cannot sell that ticket, it is not transferrable. Bottom-line is that we are encouraging you to get vaccines beyond yesterdays announcement.”

Newsom has not correlated his latest incentives to either race or age groups, but for many experts, it has been obvious whom he is targeting next.

In California, only 4% of the total number of vaccines have gone to black residents, with only 29% going to Latinos despite having 63% of all cases and 40% of the population in the state. Both white and Asian communities have seen high rates proportional to their population percentage in the state. And, while age groups 50 and above have reached above the 70% vaccination goal, younger ages groups have been hitting figures below that amount, pushing Newsom for more vaccinations in those demographics. …

Click here to read the full article from the California Globe.