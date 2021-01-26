Gov. Newsom Lifts California’s COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Orders

By

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday lifted the regional stay-at-home orders across the state — allowing restaurants to resume outdoor dining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re seeing a flattening of the curve. Everything that should be up is up, everything that should be down is down,” Newsom said at the press conference.

He said the hard-hit Golden State is “not out of the woods,” but its models suggest that it has overcome the most “challenging” part of the latest wave.

“We are in a position — projecting four weeks forward with a significant decline in the case rates, positivity rates — we are anticipating still more decline in hospitalizations and more declines in ICUs, and that’s why we’re lifting that stay-at-home order effective immediately today,” he said. …

Click here to read the full article from the NY Post