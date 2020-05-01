Gov. Newsom punishes Orange County: Orders hard close of local beaches

By

No surfing or going for a cool ocean dip, no walks on the beach for fresh air or laying on the sand.

All beaches along Orange County’s 42 miles of coast are officially closed starting Friday.

The hard closure announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, April 30, came after concerns that too many people had visited the sands last weekend, particularly in areas of Orange County and Ventura – though the beach town north of Los Angeles was not given the same restrictions.

“My job as governor is to keep you safe,” Newsom said in his daily press conference as he announced the closure targeted at O.C. beaches. “We don’t want to have beaches with tens of thousands of people mixing.” …

