Gov. Newsom Reports $1.2 Million Income in 2018

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife reported more than $1.2 million in income during his final year as the state’s lieutenant governor, the majority of it from outside business interests.
Newsom made good on a campaign promise by allowing reporters to review his 2018 income tax filing on Friday. He also plans to release returns every year he’s governor. Newsom has not yet filed his 2019 taxes.
Last year Newsom, a Democrat, signed a first-in-the-nation law that would have required President Donald Trump to release his returns if he was to appear on the state primary ballot. The California Supreme Court ultimately rejected it as unconstitutional. …
Comments
So, at past $ 1 M income, when Governor McHypocrite decided he wanted to give FREE HEALTH CARE to ANYONE WHO JUMPED THE BORDER-
-Did he hike taxes on folks like HIMSELF who can surely afford it ?
– Did he start a charitable foundation to collect VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTIONS ?
– Did he add a contribution checkoff (to the MANY) on Form 540 ?
-Did he get enough Legislative Support to add it to the Public Budget ?
NO TO ALL OF THE ABOVE – He brought back the INDIVIDUAL MANDATE to lay the load (2.5 % or minimum $695) on the FEW who CANT AFFORD IT and REJECT dumping THEIR expenses on their NEIGHBORS because nothing cheers a scumbag politician like Gruesome MORE than getting FREE RETRIBUTION on those they disagree with AS A BONUS to dodging the COST OF THEIR WHMS !
THAT’s why I left CA !!
Pretty good pay for a politician who never had a Real job thank you aunt Nancy.