Gov. Newsom Sticking With Mid-May as COVID-19 Peak

Gov. Gavin Newsom is sticking with a mid-May projection for when the COVID-19 outbreak will reach its peak in California, continuing efforts to stockpile hospital beds and protective gear for health care workers even as a new analysis suggests the virus’ spread could be slowing sooner.

While confirmed cases and deaths continue rising in California, the rate of hospitalizations and intensive-care placements — a key indicator of resources the state needs — have been increasing more slowly. Both rose less than 5% over the weekend. It was enough that Newsom felt comfortable loaning 500 ventilators to other states.

Newsom on Monday gave his update on the virus efforts at the Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento as workers prepared 400 hospital beds. It’s part of a plan to add an extra 66,000 hospital beds and 10,000 ventilators.

A new analysis from the University of Washington, which state officials are using to inform their work, projects California will see an earlier and lower peak for deaths and needed hospital resources. The statistical model that is updated daily for all 50 states was developed to help hospitals and health systems prepare for the surge and is a tool for many government officials. …

