Governor Gavin Newsom halts California death penalty executions

Child murderers, rapists and serial killers who tortured their victims with everything from ice picks to a 4-foot twig are set to have their lives spared Wednesday – until at least 2023 – as California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs an executive order to halt death penalties in the state.
The controversial decision by the Democrat – which has drawn the ire of one of his adversaries, President Trump – was influenced by his belief that California’s death penalty system “has discriminated against defendants who are mentally ill, black and brown, or can’t afford expensive legal representation.”
Newsom, in prepared remarks he is expected to deliver Wednesday, also says the system has wasted “billions of taxpayer dollars”.
The state’s residents though, in 2016, narrowly struck down a ballot measure to repeal the death penalty. And Newsom’s decree appears to be a flip-flop from what he told the editorial board of the Modesto Bee newspaper that year while campaigning for the failed measure – that he would “not get my personal opinions in the way of the public’s right to make a determination of where they want to take us” on the issue. …
It’s RECALL time!!! Where do I sign or better yet, where can I get signature sheets? Never mind that the citizens voted to continue executions.
Pretty Boy tells us to go suck sand. He will do whatever he wants.
“Two-some / Newsome”- Is he a two/timer that lies and goes back on his word? He is. The dam-train to nowhere is still there -so he didn’t get rid of it and terrorists -murderers all things evil are not executed in CA prisons. This is disgusting-!! This guy is going to lie and do just the opposite as well! Why did they elect a guy that cheated on his wife? It is so bad! Recall this piece of trash–nothing good will come out of him!Thumbs down to TWO-SOME /nEWSOME!!