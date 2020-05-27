Haircuts return, but not in L.A.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that counties can begin to reopen hair salons and barbershops, marking a transition to the third stage of a plan to ease his stay-at-home order as California nears 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
With cases on track to nearly double in the month of May, the governor has pointed to steady hospitalizations and other metrics as proof that the state is bending the curve.
The shears will not be snipping immediately in Los Angeles County, however. The county, which accounts for the bulk of the state’s COVID-19 cases and more than half of its reported deaths, is one of 11 the state has not yet allowed to push further in reopening. …
Comments
He obviously has his beautician come to his mansion. What a power tripping, ego maniac, senseless, dictator and did I mention fascist? I hope the generation of useless youth get a load of this jerk because this type of corrupt government official is what they want. They get paid more from our tax payer funds for staying at home on unemployment than going to their job. Notice he does not wear a mask? Why is it good for us but not for him? Perhaps because they do nothing at all. Most of the masks I see are reused over and over and over and tend to be the paper 4 hour use masks. The whole thing is a joke. It is the flu, get it just like every year we get the flu and guess what next year we will get another flu. So get used to this treatment where all of your freedom and liberties are extracted in blood from you thanks to the progressives and “non-experts” who claim to be experts. The news people are criminal carrying misleading and non-factual news 24/7 scaring the “yes crap” out of the public. It is a great way to control the population, just look at communist China. They are laughing at us currently, as we used to be the people who did not buy everything that was touted. Now we are home of the brave less, home of the herded.