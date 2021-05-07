Half of Americans Say Their Tax Payments Are Too High, Poll Shows

By

Half of Americans say their federal taxes are too high, a slight uptick from the previous average of 45 percent over the past three years, according to a poll released on Thursday.

Less than two weeks from the deadline to file federal taxes, the Gallup poll found 50 percent found them too high, while 44 percent said they were just about right, and 4 percent said their tax payments were too low.

The survey also asked respondents whether they thought the amount they paid was fair: 55 percent agreed and 43 percent disagreed.

The poll showed the number of Americans who think their income taxes are too high began to fall after former President George W. Bush’s tax cuts in 2001. …

Click here to read the full article from the NY Post.