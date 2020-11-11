Harley Rouda concedes to Michelle Steel in congressional race

By

In a major win for the GOP, U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda conceded to his Republican opponent, Michelle Steel, in the race for California’s 48th Congressional District, one of several hard-fought contests in areas that until recently were considered conservative strongholds.

The election win hands back to Republicans one of several seats lost in 2018 when Democrats made big gains in Orange County and other red-leaning areas.

Steel remained ahead of Rouda by 2%, or 7,000 votes, as of Tuesday.

Steel will now serve as one of the first Korean American women in U.S. Congress, alongside newly elected Democrat Marilyn Strickland of Washington, who is of Black and Korean American heritage. …

