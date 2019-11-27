Harris’ support dipping below 10% in California

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren lead the pack of Democratic presidential hopefuls in California with 24% and 23% support, respectively, according to a recent Public Policy Institute poll.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders clocked in at third with 17% support — followed by California Sen. Kamala Harris at 8%, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7% and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 5%.

No other candidate scored more than 1%, while 9% of those surveyed said they don’t know which candidate they would choose.

The California primary is in March. …

