Harris Wants to Legalize Prostitution Nationwide

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) says that she supports the decriminalization of sex work nationwide, noting that “we can’t criminalize consensual behavior as long as no one is being harmed.”

In an interview with The Root, Harris was asked whether sex work “ought to be decriminalized,” though the interviewer did not specify at which level.

“I do,” Harris responded. “I think we have to understand though that it is not as simple as that. It’s about … there’s an ecosystem around that, that involves crimes that harm people. And for those issues, I do not believe that anyone that hurts another human being or profits off of their exploitation should be … free of criminal prosecution.”

“But when you’re talking about consenting adults? Yes, I think you have to really consider that we can’t criminalize consensual behavior as long as no one is being harmed,” she added. …

