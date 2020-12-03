Hewlett Packard Enterprise to move headquarters to Texas

By

Tech giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it is moving its global headquarters to the Houston area from California, where the company’s roots go back to the founding of Silicon Valley decades ago.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced that the relocation will increase the company’s presence in the area, which is already home to more than 2,600 employees. The company also has locations in Austin and Plano.

HPE is building a 440,000-square-foot campus in two five-story buildings in the Houston suburb of Spring. The campus is set for completion in 2022.

“As we look to the future, our business needs, opportunities for cost savings, and team members’ preferences about the future of work, we are excited to relocate HPE’s headquarters to the Houston region,” CEO Antonio Neri said in a written statement Tuesday. …

