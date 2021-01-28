High-Ranking Justice To Be Removed From California Office

By

Jeffrey Johnson, a state appeals court justice who was found by a disciplinary agency to have sexually harassed attorneys, staff and a court colleague, lost his state Supreme Court appeal Wednesday and will become the highest-ranking California judge ever removed from office for misconduct.

With no recorded dissents, the justices denied review of a 9-0 decision by the state Commission on Judicial Performance last June ordering Johnson’s removal from the Second District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles, where he had served since 2009.

“Justice Johnson’s misconduct has severely tarnished the esteem of the judiciary in the eyes of the public,” the commission said. “Given his lack of candor during this proceeding, we do not have confidence that he has the fundamental qualities of honesty and integrity required of a judge.” …

