High-Ranking Justice To Be Removed From California Office

Jeffrey Johnson, a state appeals court justice who was found by a disciplinary agency to have sexually harassed attorneys, staff and a court colleague, lost his state Supreme Court appeal Wednesday and will become the highest-ranking California judge ever removed from office for misconduct.
With no recorded dissents, the justices denied review of a 9-0 decision by the state Commission on Judicial Performance last June ordering Johnson’s removal from the Second District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles, where he had served since 2009.
“Justice Johnson’s misconduct has severely tarnished the esteem of the judiciary in the eyes of the public,” the commission said. “Given his lack of candor during this proceeding, we do not have confidence that he has the fundamental qualities of honesty and integrity required of a judge.” …
Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle.
Comments
Wait a minute, you mean a judge can be removed for sexual misconduct but the people are willing to elect a woman who openly was the mistress of someone else? She became a Senator using her female attractiveness and backdoor information.
Hummm did the supposed AME churches and Bishops object to her?
Gets kind of interesting doesn’t it?
But I bet he still gets to keep his vacation time, pension, and who knows what other benefits, right ?
If any of US got DE-JOBBED, would we get any more than advice not to hit the door on exit ???