How To Get The Vaccine If You’re 50-Plus

By

The threshold for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility continues to expand this week. On Thursday, all Californians 50 and older will qualify.

In some parts of the state, that batch of residents has already been greenlighted.

But eligibility doesn’t guarantee immediate access. State and local officials have been optimistic that vaccine allocation will increase significantly over the next several weeks but have warned that supply will continue to be constrained as competition for shots grows by the millions.

Here’s what you should know.

Who qualifies for a vaccine?

Roughly half the residents of the state have qualified. On Thursday, that number will grow exponentially when residents 50 and older reach eligibility. And two weeks later, on April 15, the state’s vaccine rollout will become a free-for-all, when residents 16 and over will qualify. …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Times.