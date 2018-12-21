Hunger has gotten worse in San Francisco despite $48 million spent

“Food is a basic human right.” That was part of a resolution passed in 2013 by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors which pledged to end hunger in the city by 2020.
Five years later, food insecurity has only gotten worse in San Francisco, according to a 200-page report released by the city’s Food Security Task Force Thursday. The city has increased spending on nutrition programs by $48 million in that time period; yet the extra meals and groceries are still not enough to meet the needs of the estimated 227,000 San Franciscans who are at high risk of food insecurity, according to the report.
Chronicling statistics district by district, the report finds food insecurity especially acute among pregnant women, low-income families with children, seniors, people with disabilities and those in insecure housing. While the escalated cost of housing is the biggest reason for the increase, the issue overall is extremely complex, said Paula Jones, an author of the report and director of food security at the S.F. Department of Public Health. …
Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle
Sorry didn’t read the full article the SF Chronicle kept interrupting my screen view with their propaganda.
But, I do have an opinion, what ever that is worth in today’s environment? Little to nothing I expect.
But, eating is not a “right” as San Francisco liberals proclaim. Hunger is the greatest motivator to get those off the dole and into the work force. Stop feeding them and put them to work and let them feed themselves.
If you keep feeding them they will continue to get in line!
If you feed them like San Francisco does, they will come from all corners of the state and nation to get in line.
Grow up, put your adult pants on and stop the madness!
Either be an adult about this or expect to pay more, and more each year!
Its stupid what liberal expect out of human nature.