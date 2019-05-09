ICE slams California sanctuary policy after suspect in fatal crash leaves jail on bail

By

Federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement pushed back against California sanctuary state policies which came to a head over the weekend when alleged undocumented immigrant Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was arrested after three people were killed in a drunk driving incident in Knights Landing.

According to ICE spokesman Paul Prince, Huazo-Jardinez was released on bail from Sutter County Jail in Yuba City before ICE learned of the arrest and “before we could lodge a detainer to take him into ICE custody.”

Even if ICE filed a detainer, California law prohibits local law enforcement from honoring them. However, Yuba City’s city council voted against the sanctuary state law.

After Huazo-Jardinez left the jail on bail, deportation officers began surveillance on a previous known address of Huazo-Jardinez and he was taken into custody Tuesday without incident, Prince said. Huazo-Jardinez will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings. …

