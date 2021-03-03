Idaho Continues To Attract Out-of-Staters, Mainly From California

It’s no secret: Idaho is no longer the undiscovered Gem State.
Idaho was the fastest-growing state in the nation with a population increase of 2.12% from 2019, according to 2020 Census data. Forbes listed Boise as the fastest-growing city in the nation in 2018, and Meridian and Nampa were among the top 10 fastest-growing cities in the country, according to a 2020 report of the fastest-growing cities in America.
The growth in the Treasure Valley has been nearly impossible to ignore, as more out-of-staters move up North and make Idaho their new home. Over the last five years, Californians made up 46% of the migration to the area, according to the Boise Valley Economic Partnership.
Many native Idahoans have watched their state transform and change over the years; however, some fear the Gem State is on its way to becoming the next California.
So, why are so many Californians moving to Idaho? …
Comments
Cities are run by government. All services are under the control of the government even though they are frequently “privately or corporately” owned. That results in the people having to bow to the government that insures that the services are going to be provided. The socialist trending liberal government promises to keep all the services operating in return for the user’s vote to keep them in office. For the city government to keep that promise they must work with the company and unions and, of course to some extent , the people. To do that requires money, which the state gathers in every way possible from all in their jurisdiction, which generally means all of the people of the state. With the dense populations of the cities their pluralistic control overpowers the vote of the rural areas. That is happening across America.