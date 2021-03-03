Idaho Continues To Attract Out-of-Staters, Mainly From California

By

It’s no secret: Idaho is no longer the undiscovered Gem State.

Idaho was the fastest-growing state in the nation with a population increase of 2.12% from 2019, according to 2020 Census data. Forbes listed Boise as the fastest-growing city in the nation in 2018, and Meridian and Nampa were among the top 10 fastest-growing cities in the country, according to a 2020 report of the fastest-growing cities in America.

The growth in the Treasure Valley has been nearly impossible to ignore, as more out-of-staters move up North and make Idaho their new home. Over the last five years, Californians made up 46% of the migration to the area, according to the Boise Valley Economic Partnership.

Many native Idahoans have watched their state transform and change over the years; however, some fear the Gem State is on its way to becoming the next California.

So, why are so many Californians moving to Idaho? …

