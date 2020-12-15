In some S.F. education circles, Abraham Lincoln is now a bad guy

Abraham Lincoln, an iconic American hero, could soon be an outcast in San Francisco, his legacy called into question and his name ripped off a high school.
Lincoln is one of dozens of historical figures who, according to a school district renaming committee, lived a life so stained with racism, oppression or human rights violations, they do not deserve to have their name on a school building.
The debate reflects a nation in turmoil, a reckoning with a racist past that lingers today, toppling confederate statues from town squares and eliminating a large number of Robert E. Lee street signs.
“Uprooting the problematic names and symbols that currently clutter buildings, streets, throughout the city is a worthy endeavor,” said Jeremiah Jeffries, chairman of the renaming committee and a first grade teacher in San Francisco. “Only good can come from the public being reflective and intentional about the power of our words, names and rhetoric within our public institutions.” …
Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle.
Comments
Mostly self educated, self reliant in the tradition of rural America, and now they want to tear him down?
It is obvious they don’t care about the context he was raised in. Just as these same bigots state the founding of the nation was a fraud. They only want it their way. That is folks dictatorship.