Independent Report Clears OC DA Todd Spitzer

An independent report commissioned by the county of Orange has cleared District Attorney Todd Spitzer of shielding a retired high-level prosecutor from complaints of sexual harassment and retaliating against a victim.

The 160-page report, released Friday, substantiated allegations that former Senior Assistant District Attorney Gary Logalbo harassed four female attorneys under his stewardship.

“Based upon a preponderance of the evidence, the allegations of sexual harassment against Logalbo are sustained,” said the report by attorney Elisabeth A. Frater. “The conduct was sufficiently severe or pervasive that its effect, whether or not intended, could be considered by a reasonable person in the shoes of the witnesses as intimidating, hostile or offensive.”

Four women prosecutors have filed financial claims against the county, Spitzer and Logalbo, who is a former roommate of Spitzer’s and was best man at his wedding decades ago. …

