Indoor Dining Included in L.A. County’s Upcoming Reopening Guidelines

With L.A. County anticipating reopening additional sectors as soon as Monday, March 15, L.A. Public Health set guidelines that include indoor dining, movie theaters and indoor gyms.

L.A. County will likely qualify to enter the “red tier” of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy sometime this weekend, and being in the tier comes with a slew of reopenings and higher capacity activities.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health anticipates qualifying for the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy less restrictive red tier that allows for additional re-openings between Monday, March 15 at 12:01 a.m. and Wednesday, March 17,” L.A. Public Health said in a statement. “The exact date depends on when 2 million doses have been administered to people in the most under-resourced communities across the state.” …

