Inflation and delays could add billions more to bullet train costs

But still it’s not enough, planners say.
In order to hit its 2033 deadline and $77-billion budget, the California High Speed Rail Authority will have to increase daily spending by up to nine times over the next four years or risk putting the already-delayed system further behind.
Russell Fong, the authority’s chief financial officer, acknowledges the goals will be difficult to achieve. …
surprise surprise surprise – Gomer Pyle. If Gavin Newbie wants to win he can on a single issue; unwind this thing and prosecute some people. This has gone from the sublime to the ridiculous.