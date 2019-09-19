Iowa Becomes 11th State on California Travel Ban List

Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Friday extended California’s ban on taxpayer-funded trips to an 11th state, adding Iowa to the list based on the Midwestern state’s passage of a law that removed gender protections under Medicaid.
Becerra’s order means public employees and college students may not travel to Iowa under provisions of a 2016 California law.
Twelve years ago, Iowa’s Legislature made gender identity a protected characteristic under its Civil Rights Act, which prohibited refusing service to or discriminating against people based on their gender identity preferences. …
I found a recall site for Pretty Boy Newsom. I hope they include Pancho Becerra. The site is: https://recallnewsom.us/ although the petitions are not ready yet. Sign up and maybe we can get rid of these P.O.S’s!
Wake me when it is over. This is a nightmare or the Twilight Zone.
These are our leaders???