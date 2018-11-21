Jerry Brown gets OK to pardon convicted politician Roderick Wright

By

The California Supreme Court gave the green light Tuesday for Gov. Jerry Brown to pardon former state Sen. Roderick Wright, a Los Angeles-area Democrat who was convicted four years ago of perjury and voter fraud.

The state’s high court does not take a position on whether Brown should grant clemency. Instead, justices decide whether there is sufficient support for a pardon should the governor decide to grant one. In Wright’s case, the justices said there was.

Brown sought the court’s opinion, with his attorney Peter Krause writing: “Sen. Wright has devoted much of his life to public service, including serving six years in the California state Senate and six years in the California Assembly.”

Wright was convicted in 2014 of perjury and voter fraud after prosecutors said he lied about living in the Senate district that elected him in 2008. He served an hour in jail and 2½ years of probation. In addition, he was barred from running for office because of the felony convictions. …

Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle