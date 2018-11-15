Jerry Brown picks a new California Supreme Court justice

By

Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday nominated his senior adviser for judicial appointments to a seat on the California Supreme Court that has been vacant for more than a year.

Joshua Groban, 45, of Los Angeles, served as the legal counsel for Brown’s 2010 gubernatorial campaign and oversaw the appointment of approximately 600 state judges over the past two terms, according to a release from Brown’s office.

“Josh Groban has vast knowledge of the law and sound and practical judgment,” Brown said in a statement. “He’ll be a strong addition to California’s highest court.”

Former Justice Kathryn M. Werdegar retired in August 2017, giving Brown a fourth pick on the seven-member court and an opportunity to shape its direction for years to come. This will be the first time in more than three decades that a majority of the court is comprised of Democratic appointments. …

