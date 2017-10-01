Jerry Brown signs new California affordable housing laws

As reported by the Sacramento Bee:

Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday signed a robust package of housing legislation aimed at addressing California’s unprecedented affordability crisis.

“These new laws will help cut red tape and encourage more affordable housing, including shelter for the growing number of homeless in California,” Brown said in a statement.

He signed the bills at the Hunter’s View public housing project in San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood, with the Bay Bridge as a backdrop.

“Today, you can be sure we got 15 good bills. Have they ended the need for further legislation? Unfortunately not,” Brown said. …