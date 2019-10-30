Jerry Brown: Wildfires Show ‘the Horror’ of Climate Change

By

Former California Democrat Gov. Jerry Brown warned that the recent wildfires in California are a taste of what is to come if our leaders do not act on climate change.

“I said it was the new normal a few years ago,’’ Brown told Politico. “This is serious … but this is only the beginning. This is only a taste of the horror and the terror that will occur in decades.’’

“And it will occur in various spots: in America, in Africa, in Canada,’’ Brown added. “It’s unpredictable, other than the fact that it will get worse in present trajectory. Washington, under [President] Trump, is doing very little — and even the Congress has been unable to mobilize under Washington.’’

Brown released his statement as several wildfires prompted current California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

Newsom, a Democrat, received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to combat the brush fires spreading throughout Los Angeles.

Click here to read the full article from Breitbart.com/California