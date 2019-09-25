Joe Biden Must Answer Questions Surrounding Ukrainian Corruption

By

Photo courtesy Barack Obama, flickr

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a fundraising stop in Los Angeles on Wednesday, before traveling to Nevada on Friday. In response to this visit, Trump Victory Spokesperson Samantha Zager said the following:

“Joe Biden can fundraise like it’s business as usual, but Americans demand explanations for the corruption surrounding Biden, his son Hunter, and their dealings with Ukraine. Biden must answer as to why, as Vice President, he pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor general who was investigating the company paying Hunter Biden $50,000 per month – and why he lied about it just this year. Americans deserve to see the transcripts of Joe Biden’s calls from his time as Vice President.”

Pertinent background information:

In 2016, Vice President Biden had sought for and succeeded in ousting a Ukrainian Prosecutor General that had been investigating Hunter Biden’s client Burisma

In September 2019, Biden told reporters he had never spoken to his son about his overseas business dealings, but in 2016 Hunter Biden told the New Yorker he and his father had spoken about his post with Burisma at least once