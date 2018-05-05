John Cox Isn’t Sure Which State he is Running for Governor of!

California Political Review
New Ideas for California's Future
Why do you want the Dems to keep running California.
Cox has a shot — why attack him??
RINO ???
I fully agree with you Tanstaafl, tired of the constant attacks, “GET UR DONE MR. COX”
I think Cox is a shill to split the conservative vote, to make sure no Republican gets on the Calif. ballot.
