Kaepernick collusion claim hard to prove

A grievance filed by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick says his inability to find work, despite six solid seasons in the National Football League, is because of collusion against him by NFL owners — with President Trump’s encouragement — for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police violence against African Americans.
When a skilled professional athlete is suddenly and persistently unemployed while his former team flounders and rivals make do with less-accomplished reserves, blaming his status on a collective freeze-out does not seem far-fetched. But in the legal forum that will judge Kaepernick’s complaint, it can be extremely difficult to prove.
Just ask Barry Bonds.
After his last season with the Giants in 2007, the year he broke Hank Aaron’s career home run record of 755 on his way to final total of 762, Bonds went unsigned for 2008. He couldn’t get a taker even when he offered to play for the Major League Baseball minimum of $500,000, one-32nd of his previous salary. At the time, he was facing a federal indictment on charges of lying to a federal grand jury about steroid use, charges that eventually led to an obstruction-of-justice conviction that was overturned on appeal. …
