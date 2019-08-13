Kamala Flip Flops On Health Care Roll-Out

By

What’s Kamala Harris’ stance on health care? It’s hard to tell. The Republican National Committee recently pointed out her hypocrisy on the issue:

The Facts:

Kamala Harris spoke yesterday at a health care roundtable after weeks of flip-flopping back and forth (and then back and forth again) on the issue.

Harris was the first Democrat to co-sponsor Sen. Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of heath care that would eliminate private insurance, and then confirmed her intent to eliminate private insurance during a CNN town hall.

Months later Harris walked back her pledge to eliminate private insurance saying, “that’s not what I meant.”

Then, at the first Democrat debate, she raised her hand to say she would eliminate private insurance, but (again) walked it back following the debate and has continued to waffle on the issue for weeks.

HARRIS THEN RELEASED HER OWN BILL THAT WOULD ELIMINATE EMPLOYER-BASED HEALTH CARE FOR MORE THAN 150 MILLION AMERICANS

Harris then released her version of government-run health care, which was short on details and heavy on tax hikes.

Harris’ plan would eliminate the way most Americans get their health care, through their employer.

More than 150 million Americans rely on employer-based health care.

HARRIS’ PLAN DREW CRITICISM FROM ALL SIDES AS A PRIME EXAMPLE OF HER REFUSAL TO TAKE A “FIRM POSITION” ON HEATH CARE

The response to Harris’ plan was lukewarm at best, one expert critical of the plan noted its “several major shortcomings.”

Real Clear Politics: “Few rushed to align themselves with the Harris proposal.”

The plan even drew fire from her fellow Democrats, a Sanders campaign official called it “bad policy and bad politics.”