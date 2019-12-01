Kamala Harris aide: ‘I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly’

By

An aide to Sen. Kamala Harris blasted the treatment of staff on the California Democrat’s presidential campaign in a resignation letter this month.

“This is my third presidential campaign and I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly,” wrote state operations director Kelly Mehlenbacher in the Nov. 11 letter, which was obtained by The New York Times.

“While I still believe that Senator Harris is the strongest candidate to win in the General Election in 2020, I no longer have confidence in our campaign or its leadership,” she added.

She wrote that “the treatment of our staff over the last two weeks was the final straw in this very difficult decision.” …

