Kamala Harris Drops Out of Presidential Race

By

Sen. Kamala Harris suspended her presidential campaign Tuesday, after falling from the top tier of Democratic candidates and failing to resurrect a doomed fundraising operation.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Harris, D-Calif., said in a statement shortly after her departure was first reported.

“My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”

Earlier Tuesday, CNBC reported that Harris canceled a fundraising event in New York amid a flood of recent reports describing her campaign as chaotic. …

Click here to read the full article from NBC News