Kamala Harris’ First California Campaign Office a ‘Waste of Time’

By

Photo courtesy of Steve Rhodes, flickr

Even though recent polls show Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris trailing badly in her home state – including in San Francisco where she was born, raised and held office – the former California attorney general decided it was a good time to open up a new campaign office in Oakland.

According to Trump Victory Spokesperson Samantha Zager, “Kamala Harris is wasting her time by opening her first California campaign office today. Voters have watched as she has ignored her home state, and her poll numbers have plummeted as a result. Just like her tenure as California Attorney General, Kamala’s candidacy for president is a true disappointment to voters in the Golden State.”

As little background:

Kamala Harris was recently overheard saying that she is “moving to Iowa” to pull her out of her summer polling slump.

Harris has plummeted in national polling recently and her numbers are now suffering in California as well.

Tulsi Gabbard called out Kamala Harris during the second Democrat debate for her record as California Attorney General.