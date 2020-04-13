Ken Langone says coronavirus mitigation efforts are working

By

Republican billionaire Ken Langone praised the health-care industry, public service workers and drug companies in the fight against the coronavirus but bashed the news media.

In an interview Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Langone said the media’s coverage of the Trump administration’s efforts against the outbreak is too aggressive because the country needs to be united.

“Don’t short America,” said Langone, who is chairman of NYU Langone Medical Center, one of the nation’s premier hospitals and has given hundreds of millions of dollars to NYU’s hospital and medical school.

From doctors and nurses to police officers and firefighters, “people are making sacrifices for the benefit of all of us. The least we can do is our part. Our part as citizens should be stay home, obey separation.” Langone said. “It is working.” …

