Kevin McCarthy criticizes ‘recklessness’ of impeachment inquiry

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to suspend Democrats’ formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

McCarthy sent a letter to Pelosi on Thursday warning the California Democrat that impeachment proceedings should be conducted in line with historical precedent to maintain the integrity of Congress.

“I am writing to request you suspend all efforts surrounding your ‘impeachment inquiry’ until transparent and equitable rules and procedures are established to govern the inquiry, as is customary,” McCarthy wrote.

“Unfortunately, you have given no clear indication as to how your impeachment inquiry will proceed — including whether key historical precedents or basic standards of due process will be observed,” McCarthy continued. …

