Key Reagan Strategist Has Had It With Republicans Under Trump

Recently, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library launched a lecture series titled “Time for Choosing,” a name consciously echoing the famous 1964 speech that launched Reagan’s political career and put him on a path to the White House.
The concept — marquee names, history-rich backdrop — is a throwback to a time when politics involved ideas and philosophies and wasn’t just about riling “the base” or “owning” the opposition. The program also gives Republicans a chance to paint their visions while wrapping themselves in the mantle of one of the GOP’s most beloved and sainted figures.
But the title is something of a misnomer. Many Republicans have already chosen: It’s Donald Trump’s party and will remain so until and unless someone pries it from his fisted fingers.
Of those invited, the first to appear, former House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, is one of the few who have dared to openly suggest Republicans ditch the retread who not only cost them the White House but control of the House and Senate — a losing trifecta unmatched in a single term by any president since 1932. Ryan’s reward was a nasty-gram from Mar-a-Lago.
Stuart Spencer has already seen enough. …
Comments
S. Spencer is FOS. This guy ain’t no conservative
with his left wing views. He may look like a rose
but there is an awful odor about.
I doubt he had any hand in shaping Reagan, he would have no need for a flip flopper, Anyone voting for a libertarian is voting for a Democrat because anyone with a middle school diploma knows it is a throw away vote. He doesn’t seem educated enough in the political arena to give anyone advice, especially throwing a vote away essentially giving up. I also don’t think Nancy had much acumen either which Reagan was shaped or actually benefited from. This is a woman who relied on psychics not reliable political investigation and by the way anything in the LA Times has been proven to be leftist progressive propaganda so there you go. Unreliable and basically non-relevant.
That is OK WITH US RHINO’S…YOU ARE PRETEND REPUBLICANS ANYWAYS….RHINOS WILL BE VOTED OUT IN 2021…MURKOWSKI, ROMNEY ARE HISTORY…..FACT
Don’t let the door hit you on the butt on your way out, RINO traitors.
Ryan in particular is responsible for loss of Congress. By refusing to …
1) End ObamaCare
2) Reduce Spending
3) Reduce size of Gov’t
… he ensured that a motivated Repub base which gave the GOP Congress and White House sat on their hands for the 2018 mid-terms.