L.A. Councilman Buscaino announces plan to sue L.A. schools to reopen

Los Angeles Councilman Joe Buscaino announced Thursday that he will ask the city to go to court to force campuses in the Los Angeles Unified School District to reopen for in-person instruction.

Campuses have been closed in the nation’s second largest school system since March in response to the coronavirus crisis. The debate over reopening has reached intense levels in California and beyond, with strong emotions among parents, teachers and school leaders, high political stakes for public officials and direct ramifications for families struggling against the pandemic as children’s education suffers.

Buscaino said he plans to submit a resolution next week, for consideration by the full council, that would direct the city attorney to file a lawsuit modeled on one announced this week by San Francisco officials, who have initiated litigation against the San Francisco Unified School District. In part, the suit accuses the district of not complying with state requirements to offer classroom-based instruction to the extent possible under health constraints. …

