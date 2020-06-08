L.A. County coronavirus cases near 64,000 amid protests and reopenings

By

Los Angeles County reported 1,523 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday and 25 related deaths. The high number of new cases was in part due to a backlog of test results received from one lab, officials said.

“Our community is feeling the sadness and loss of so many who have passed away from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have passed away.”

The county now has recorded nearly 64,000 cases of the virus, and more than 2,600 people have died.

The continued increase comes as hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets to join dozens of sweeping protests against the police killing of George Floyd and other black Americans. …

